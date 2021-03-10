Niagara Health and McMaster Children's Hospital using new technology to care for babies

Niagara Health and McMcaster Children's Hospital are using new technology to care for babies.

Niagara Health's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit can now connect by video to specialists at McMaster Children's Hospital through the Ontario Telemedicine Network.

McMaster's team will be able to control the view, listen in, and speak directly to the Niagara Health team.

In the past, these consultations happened over the phone.

The video techonology may also reduce the need for patients to be transferred from Niagara to Hamilton for care.

"Having a sick baby is stressful enough, so anytime we can provide care closer to home is important for our patients and their families," says Carol Munro, Clinical Manager of the NICU and Children's Health Unit. "Being able to connect through video with the MCH team is very reassuring for our physicians and multi-disciplinary staff."