Niagara Health and Shaver getting $3M in funding for upgrades and infrastructure
The Ontario government announcing funding for some hospitals across the province, including almost $3M in Niagara.
Hotel Dieu Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre will receive $1,461,959 and Niagara Health will receive $1,454,532 for 2020 and 2021 through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund.
The funding will support infrastructure projects and upgrades.
"Our staff, physicians and volunteers maintain an exceptional facility despite infrastructure challenges," said Lyne Pay, CEO of Hotel Dieu Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre. "We are pleased, with this investment, that the government is recognizing the integral role rehabilitation serves in reducing hallway healthcare – helping to keep residents out of emergency departments or long term care by rebuilding their independence and quality of life. This infrastructure funding will greatly support the exemplary work of our staff and physicians in providing the positive patient outcomes we’re known for across Niagara."
"These investments for facility upgrades and improvements are most welcome and will make a difference for patients and families who receive care at Niagara Health," said Lynn Guerriero, President of Niagara Health. "It is important that our buildings continue to support the high-quality care that our teams are providing, and we are grateful to the Ministry of Health for this investment in Niagara Health’s infrastructure. In these unprecedented times, we are also working diligently to improve access to healthcare services outside of the hospital setting through technology and virtual care, so all patients receive the right care in the right place."