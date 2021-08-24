Niagara Health announces mandatory vaccinations for new hires

Niagara Health has announced mandatory vaccinations for new hires.

The organization says as of September 7th, it will require mandatory vaccination for new hires, along with implementing a mandatory vaccination policy.

Currently 84% of Niagara Health's staff are fully vaccinated.

The program for current staff requires staff, physicians, contractors, learners/students, and volunteers to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or written proof of a medical reason for not being fully vaccinated or to participate in mandatory education about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination.

Hospitals will also be required to implement regular and mandatory testing of individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

“This wave is increasingly being described as the wave of the unvaccinated,” says Dr. Johan Viljoen, Chief of Staff, Executive Vice President, of Medical Affairs. “We are committed to doing everything we can to keep our patients, families and teams as safe as possible – and getting vaccinated is our best defense against this highly contagious virus.”