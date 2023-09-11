Niagara Health announces the opening of new Mental Health and Addictions Resource Centre

Niagara Health team members now have centralized access to a wide range of mental health and addictions supports.

Niagara Health is announcing the opening of a new Mental Health and Addictions Resource Centre at the St. Catharines hospital.

The space, located inside the Mental Health Unit, will serve as a hub for information and support for mental health and addiction patients.

“The centre offers continuous opportunities for professional development, training and access to educational resources,” says Anthony Diaz, Registered Nurse and Interim Mental Health and Addictions Nurse Educator. “This will allow staff to enhance their skills, stay up-to-date on latest practices and improve patient care.”

The resource centre will provide staff access to up-to-date information on mental health and addiction services in the community.

The space also features a small library, computers, and a seating area.