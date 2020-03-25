Niagara Health app has been updated to include COVID info

There is an app you can download to bring you the latest local COVID-19 updates in Niagara.

The Niagara Health Navigator app has updated its newest release to include two new features related to COVID-19.

It now provides the community with the most recent information related to Niagara Health’s response to C19 and directives of public health officials, it also offers a link directly to the provincial government’s self-assessment tool.

If you haven’t installed the app, the Niagara Health Navigator can be downloaded free from the App Store or Google Play.