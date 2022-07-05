Niagara Health asking patients and visitors to complete screening online before visiting hospital

Niagara Health are now asking patients and visitors to complete COVID-19 screening online before entering a Niagara Health site.

The NHS online form can be found here NiagaraHealth.on.ca/Form

Everyone is being asked to fill it out prior to visiting and have it ready should you be asked to show your screening results.

Patients should advise staff of any possible symptoms.

They are also allowed to bring one support person with them so long as they have passed the online screening.

Visitors are reminded not to enter the hospital if you have symptoms.

Everyone is advised to bring a mask and wear it at all times inside the hospital.

Masks are also available for those who need them.