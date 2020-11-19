Niagara health care workers exposed to COVID on the job, not being paid while isolating: Burch
How would you feel if you were exposed to COVID on the job, and then sent home without pay to isolate.
According to Niagara Centre MPP Jeff Burch that's what is happening to health care workers.
Burch is asking the Health Minister why the government has directed the change and is no longer paying staff members directed by the employer to go into isolation.
Burch says during the first wave of COVID, staff in self-isolation would continue to receive full pay.
He says only in the event that a front-line worker tests positive do they have the ability to apply for WSIB.
Burch says it's dangerous situation as most families can't afford to miss a pay cheque.
He says sending front-line workers home without pay shows flagrant disrespect for their work, livelihood,
and safety.
Burch is asking Minister Christine Elliott to reverse the change immediately.
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! New Episodes! Pop Life will be on Saturday at 8:30 pm on CTV NewsChannel, midnight on CTV. This week watching: Mank (in theatres now, on Netflix in December), LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (Disney+), Sound of Metal (in select theatres Friday, November 20th and available digitally and on demand Friday, December 4th), Leap Of Faith: William Friedkin On The Exorcist (Shudder), Rustic Oracle (VOD on Apple Tv, Bell on Demand, Videotron on Demand And Vimeo on Demand), The Donut King (available to stream via top artisan donut (or, doughnut) shops across Canada
-
GAMRU South Shore Search and Rescue – Grimsby Virtual Road tripWe take show on the road – virtually, focusing on all things Grimsby. Tim talks with Deputy Unit Leader of GAMRU South Shore Search and Rescue – Doug Mepham
-
West Niagara Minor Hockey – Grimsby Virtual Road tripWe take show on the road – virtually, focusing on all things Grimsby. Tim talks with West Niagara Minor Hockey VP – Steve Arsenault