Niagara health care workers exposed to COVID on the job, not being paid while isolating: Burch

How would you feel if you were exposed to COVID on the job, and then sent home without pay to isolate.

According to Niagara Centre MPP Jeff Burch that's what is happening to health care workers.

Burch is asking the Health Minister why the government has directed the change and is no longer paying staff members directed by the employer to go into isolation.

Burch says during the first wave of COVID, staff in self-isolation would continue to receive full pay.

He says only in the event that a front-line worker tests positive do they have the ability to apply for WSIB.

Burch says it's dangerous situation as most families can't afford to miss a pay cheque.

He says sending front-line workers home without pay shows flagrant disrespect for their work, livelihood,

and safety.

Burch is asking Minister Christine Elliott to reverse the change immediately.