Niagara Health celebrates $2 million donation

The Niagara Health Foundation is celebrating a $2 million donation to the 'It's Our Future' campaign.

Guery Goyo of Villarboit Group of Companies pledging the gift to the South Niagara Site of Niagara Health.

In recognition the Orthopaedics, Fracture, Plastics and Musculoskeletal area of the new hospital will named The G.R. Goyo & Family Orthopaedics, Fracture, Plastics and MSK Area.

Goyo says, “I’ve always wanted to support healthcare and a new hospital and was thrilled at the opportunity to donate to the South Niagara hospital. For me, it is a way to lay the groundwork for innovation in healthcare, and to fulfil a promise I made to my father (who passed away several years ago) to always give back to our communities,”

His father immigrated to Canada from Italy in 1952 and set up a medical practice in Toronto.