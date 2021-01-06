Niagara Health CEO resigns from provincial COVID-19 advisory table following Dominican vacation

The head of Niagara Health is no longer a member of the province's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table after he took a vacation in the Dominican Republic over the holidays.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed Niagara Health CEO Dr. Thomas Stewart resigned from the advisory table, Health Coordination Table, and the LTC Incident Management System Table last night.

A ministry statement says, "The people of Ontario have made countless sacrifices during the pandemic and it remains critically important that everyone continues to follow public health advice."

Stewart regrets the non-essential travel and says his actions in no way reflect the tireless dedication and commitment of the staff at Niagara Health.

He was scheduled for vacation from December 18th - January 5th as the province prepared for and entered a province-wide lockdown after months of top medical experts advising against all non-essential travel.

St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle calls the news 'unbelievable and completely unacceptable. "So many hard working health care workers risking their lives and this is their CEO."