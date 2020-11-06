Niagara Health changing hospital visitor hours come Monday

Niagara Health announcing new visiting hours for inpatients starting Monday, November 9th

Officials says the changes will allow people to spend more time with their loved ones admitted to hospital.

Beginning Monday, inpatients may have one visitor during each of the following time blocks:

· 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and

· 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Inpatients will be able to have one visitor per time block.

For safety reasons, visitors may not rotate during time blocks.

Niagara Health recommends those wishing to visit an inpatient agree to a visitation schedule in advance to ensure everyone is able to have time with their loved ones.

Safety remains an important priority as we expand visiting hours. As a reminder, all visitors must:

· Be 18 years of age or older.

· Pass screening in order to gain entry. The quickest way to enter the hospital is by completing the online or printable screening form before visiting. The form is available at www.NiagaraHealth.on.ca/form.

· Bring their own mask and wear it at all times while in the hospital. It is mandatory that all visitors wear a mask while at the hospital.

· Follow infection prevention and control measures, including meticulous hand hygiene and physical distancing throughout their stay.

· Limit their movement while in the hospital, staying in the patient’s room for the duration of the visit.

In addition, patients coming for appointments are still asked to come alone if possible.

Those with extenuating circumstances are encouraged to contact their care provider at Niagara Health directly to discuss their needs.

Limited exceptions for additional visitors, or extended visiting time, continue to be made on a case-by-case basis.

Those with extenuating circumstances are encouraged to discuss them with the manager of the unit the patient is staying on.