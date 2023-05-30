Niagara Health Coalition says locals aren't happy with private clinic plan

The Niagara Health Coalition says local residents are not in favour of the government's plans to have some surgeries and services moved to private clinics.

The coalition held a referendum vote to gauge how residents feel about the changes.

Sue Hotte revealed the results of the vote outside the St. Catharines hospital today.

Residents were asked if they want public hospital services to be privatized to for-profit hospitals and clinics.

17,123 people voted no, and 404 voted yes.

Local residents were also asked if Niagara hospitals should be maintained without any further cuts or closures.

10,042 of people voted yes to maintaining Niagara's hospitals, and 197 voted no.

"The people have spoken and are sending a message loud and clear to the Premier and the Minister of Health -Do Not Privatize our Hospital Services and fund our hospitals so that all services and sites are maintained and enhanced."

