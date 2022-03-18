Niagara Health complete internal review into what happened to Heather Winterstein

Niagara Health say they have completed an internal review of what happened with Heather Winterstein but that review will be confidential.

The NHS say they have met with Heather's family to share the findings and that the review identified some opportunities for improvement.

Heather died back in December while waiting for care at the St. Catharines site.

The 24-year-old Anishinaabe woman had gone to the hospital on December 9, 2021 for back pain but family say she was brushed off and sent home with Tylenol.

The following day her father rushed her back to the hospital where family say she collapsed and never regained consciousness.

There is a Coroner’s investigation underway to look at the care that was given to Heather.

Niagara Health say they are cooperating with that investigation and that they are also committed to an independent Third Party Review.

That review will follow the conclusion of the Coroner's investigation.

In the meantime the Indigenous community will be hosting a round dance to remember Heather at noon today.

It takes place at Market Square in St. Catharines and anyone is welcome to attend.

Here is a link to the full statement by Niagara Health https://www.niagarahealth.on.ca/site/news/2022/03/17/update-from-president-and-ceo-lynn-guerriero