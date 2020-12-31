Niagara Health confirms 226 COVID-19 cases at Oakwood Park Lodge so far

Niagara Health officials say they are continuing to work with the staff of a Niagara Falls long-term care facility where 226 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest data from Oakwood Park Lodge includes 61 resident cases and 96 staff cases that are now considered resolved.

Throughout the course of the outbreak, 24 residents who have tested positive for the virus have died.

As of today, a total of 115 residents and 111 staff members have tested positive so far.

The outbreak was first declared on December 12th and Niagara Health took over temporary management through a voluntary contract on December 22nd.

Niagara Health President Lynn Guerriero says the hospital response team has conducted a thorough on-site assessment and completed a deep clean of the building.

The team will continue providing support by performing health assessments of all residents, stabilizing leadership and staff, and providing education on PPE, infection prevention and control, supply management, and enhanced cleaning.