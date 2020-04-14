Niagara Health confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19

Since yesterday, Niagara Health has only confirmed three new cases of COVID-19.

That brings the total number they have tested positive at their facilities to 224.

68 of those 224 have been admitted to hospital to date, and they have seen 22 deaths.

So far they have done 3,727 tests, up 152 from yesterday.

Niagara Health only reports data pertaining to their own facilities.

They have sites in St. Catharines, Welland, and Niagara Falls.

They're also responsible for the Greater Niagara General site in Niagara Falls, and the Douglas Memorial site in Fort Erie.

Niagara Region Public Health is responsible for putting out information on all of Niagara and its residents.

This is why there is a difference between both organizations' sets of numbers.

See Niagara Health's data from yesterday below.