Niagara Health dealing with global catheter shortage

Niagara Health says it's taking steps to manage the supply of epidural catheters used to provide pain medication during labour and delivery.

Niagara Health says hospitals across Ontario are facing similar pressures because of supply chain issues.

It says "providing patients with safe, quality healthcare is a priority and will ensure they have access to pain management during childbirth."

Niagara Health says it's working closely with its healthcare partners to conserve and share resources and identify alternative vendors.

"We are communicating directly with patients to let them know that we will work with them, their obstetricians, midwives and other care providers to ensure they have access to pain management support during childbirth."