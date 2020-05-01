Niagara Health declares outbreak of COVID-19 at the Greater Niagara General Site
Niagara Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 in the inpatient Trillium Unit at the Greater Niagara General Site in Niagara Falls.
This outbreak involves a healthcare worker on the unit, who was previously identified as a community acquired COVID-19 case.
Two healthcare workers and six patients on the unit have tested positive.
Niagara Health says further testing of patients and staff is ongoing.
