Niagara Health declares outbreak of COVID-19 at the Greater Niagara General Site

Niagara Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 in the inpatient Trillium Unit at the Greater Niagara General Site in Niagara Falls.

This outbreak involves a healthcare worker on the unit, who was previously identified as a community acquired COVID-19 case. 

Two healthcare workers and six patients on the unit have tested positive.

Niagara Health says further testing of patients and staff is ongoing.

