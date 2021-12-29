Niagara Health declares two new outbreaks

Two more COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at Niagara Health.

The first outbreak is on Unit 3B at the St. Catharines Site.

Two healthcare associated cases have been found there.

The second outbreak is at the Extended Care Unit at the Welland Site.

Another two healthcare workers there have tested positive.

Niagara Health say they are working diligently to bring a safe end to these outbreaks as quickly as possible.