Niagara Health declares two new outbreaks
Two more COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at Niagara Health.
The first outbreak is on Unit 3B at the St. Catharines Site.
Two healthcare associated cases have been found there.
The second outbreak is at the Extended Care Unit at the Welland Site.
Another two healthcare workers there have tested positive.
Niagara Health say they are working diligently to bring a safe end to these outbreaks as quickly as possible.
-
Four players sign NBA contracts - Mike Morreale CEBL CEO & CommissionerRod talks to Mike Morreale CEBL CEO & Commissioner. Four former CEBL players sign NBA contracts
-
mike morreale cebl ceo & commissioner-1Rod talks to Mike Morreale CEBL CEO & Commissioner. Four former CEBL players sign NBA contracts
-
AM Roundtable - Diana Huson and Bryan RoseAM Roundtable - Diana Huson and Bryan Rose