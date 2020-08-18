Niagara Health easing more visitor restrictions
Starting today Niagara Health is lifting some more visitor restrictions at its hospital sites.
Patients visiting Niagara Health Emergency Departments and Urgent Care Centres can now have one caregiver or visitor accompany them for support.
It takes effect as of noon today (Tuesday August 18th)
Visitors must still pass a health screening, wear a mask, practice physical distancing and wash their hands throughout their visit.
As Emergency Departments and Urgent Care Centres often see a high number of patients, visiting may be restricted at times, if physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Visiting guidelines for inpatients remain unchanged and include one visitor at a time during the two time slots ( 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m)
There is an online screening tool you can use to save time.
You can find the link here.
