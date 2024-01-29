Niagara Health embarks on two new stroke trials

Niagara Health is participating in two new clinical trials focused on stroke research, thanks to funding from Accelerating Clinical Trials (ACT) Canada.

Every five minutes someone in Canada has a stroke, according to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

It can happen at any age and is a leading cause of adult disability.

ACT Canada has selected Niagara Health to receive $300,000 in grant funding for clinical research.

Niagara Health now joins 17 other countries in a neurology study focused on stroke prevention.

There are currently 26 active research studies and 14 upcoming research studies at Niagara Health with the aim of generating better medicines for patients, cutting-edge health technologies, and helping shape the future of medicine.