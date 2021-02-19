Niagara Health employees to receive temporarily self-isolation pay

Niagara Health employees will receive self-isolation pay as the pandemic continues.

Officials say the temporary self-isolation pay begins March 1, 2021 and will be applied until March 31, 2021.

The pay will also be given retroactively to July 13th, 2020 subject to the progression of the pandemic.

Ontario Health recommendations regarding hospital employee self-isolation pay expired at the end of June.

Officials applaud the work of hospital employees and says this step is being taken to safeguard them and patients as the second wave continues.

Executive Vice President of People and Organizational Development Flo Paladino says Niagara Health will continue to assess and adjust the response to support the workforce and provide patient care.