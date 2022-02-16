Niagara Health Foundation brings back 50/50 draw
Niagara Health Foundation has brought back their 50/50.
This time there is even more money to be won.
They will be giving away $500 each weekday from Feb. 18th to March 3rd.
There are also five $1,000 early bird prizes.
Funds raised will go towards purchasing mobile x-rays, bladder scanners, beds, and other urgent needs for Niagara hospitals.
Tickets are 3 for $10, 40 for $20, or 200 for $50 and can be purchased HERE.
The foundation has handed out $417,000 in cash prizes over the first four 50/50 draws and they hope that the grand prize will top $100,000.