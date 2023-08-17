Niagara Health Foundation celebrates $1 million donation to new South Niagara hospital

The Niagara Health Foundation is celebrating another donation to the new South Niagara hospital.

A $1 million donation has been made to the "It's Our Future" campaign from Tony and Connie Zappitelli.

In recognition of the gift the staff terrace at the new hospital will be named the "Tony and Connie Zappitelli & Family Staff Terrace."

President and CEO of Niagara Health Lynn Guerriero says, "Niagara Health thanks the Zappitelli family for their generous $1 million donation to the South Niagara hospital capital campaign. This gift will support our commitment to improved health service delivery. Naming an area of rest and rejuvenation for our staff, the Tony & Connie Zappitelli Family Staff Terrace at the new South Niagara hospital also demonstrates the importance we place on the wellbeing of our healthcare professionals. Donations like this will help us in our goal of recruiting and retaining talented nurses, physicians and staff."

Ground was broken on the site earlier this summer and the Niagara Health Foundation continues its fundraising campaign.