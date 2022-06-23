Niagara Health Foundation celebrates $2 million donation to new South Niagara Site

The Niagara Health Foundation is celebrating a $2 million donation to the new South Niagara Site of Niagara Health.

The donation from Tom Rankin and the Rankin family is part of the $21 million dollars that has been raised by the foundation for the new hospital.

Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO of Niagara Health says, "Once again, the Rankin family has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the health and wellbeing of the Niagara community. Following its recent support of Niagara Health's third MRI machine, it is fitting that this significant donation is directed to South Niagara Site's MRI suite that will be a part of the comprehensive diagnostic services available at the site. We are incredibly grateful to Tom Rankin and his family for their continued generosity and philanthropic leadership."

Back in February of 2021, Tom Rankin spearheaded the Niagara Health Foundation’s $2.8 million campaign to bring a third MRI machine to Niagara.