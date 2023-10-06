Niagara Health Foundation celebrates donations for new hospital

The Niagara Health Foundation is celebrating over $1 million in donations from various community supporters.

The funds all go towards the "It's Our Future Campaign" in support of the new South Niagara Hospital.

In all 14 community groups, service clubs, and businesses donated $1,375,000.

The donors include Bosch Rexroth Canada, The Byl Family, Ida & Bob Gale Sr. Community Fund, GNGH Auxiliary, Jim & Liz Grice, Knights of Columbus, Hennepin Council No.1652, The Mathur Family, The Marcella & Vincent McNamara Family, Niagara Falls Bridge Commission, Niagara Falls Canadian Polish Home, Niagara German Canadian Club, The Trabucco Family, Mitch Williams, and Sherman Zavitz.

Andrea Scott, President and CEO of the Niagara Health Foundation, says, "The It's Our Future Campaign embodies the incredible power of our community coming together to make a lasting impact. The support we've received from our Founding Donors inspires us all and reinforces our belief in a brighter, healthier future for South Niagara."

The fundraising campaign has now collected over $62 million in pledges.