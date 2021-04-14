Niagara Health Foundation closer to affording new MRI thanks to generous donation

A generous donation is bringing the Niagara Hospital Foundation closer to their goal of buying another MRI machine.

Barbara Cornelius of St. Catharines and her family have made a one million dollar donation to help buy a third MRI for Niagara Health.

When the funds are secured, the MRI will be set up at the St. Catharines hospital to reduce local wait times, which are currently 27 percent longer than the provincial average.

Barbara is making the gift in honour of her husband, Kerry, who passed way in 2017. She says, "Kerry cared deeply for the people and institutions of Niagara that make this a wonderful community."

To recognize the generous donation, Niagara Health will be naming the 4th floor Outpatient Clinics at the St. Catharines Site the "Kerry Cornelius Outpatient Clinics."

The goal for the MRI installation campaign is $2,770,000. The Niagara Health Foundation, along with Tom Rankin, continue to fundraise for the campaign.

Donations can be submitted through www.mriniagara.com