Niagara Health Foundation interim president and CEO takes on position permanently

The Niagara Health Foundation is announcing the interim President and CEO will be taking on the role going forward.

Andrea Scott has been serving as interim president and CEO since September 2020, but will take on the role on a permanent basis starting today.

She has been with the Foundation since October 2017 and previously worked as the Finance and Administration Director.

Scott's next challenge will be preparing for the launch of the South Niagara Hospital site capital campaign.

The new hospital will be at the intersection of Biggar Road and Montrose Road in Niagara Falls.

The plan is to break ground in 2022 and open the hospital in 2026.

The province is covering the majority of the cost for the hospital, but the local government is expected to pay 10 percent of construction costs and all of the cost for new furniture, fixtures, and equipment.

The local share of the funding comes out to around $212 million based on feasibility studies and recommendations by consultants.