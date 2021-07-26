Niagara Health Foundation launched third 50/50 lottery

Niagara Health Foundation is launching its third 50/50 lottery today.

Tickets will be sold until midnight on August 26th, but anyone who buys their tickets before August 3rd has a chance at the first early bird draw of two $1,000 prizes.

A second early bird draw will be held on August 17th with a chance to win one of three $1,000 prizes.

Desjardins is supporting the early bird draws.

The lottery has a guaranteed grand prize of $20,000, but over $269,000 was given away in the last two lotteries.

Last time a group of 11 staff members from the Welland Hospital took home the grand prize, splitting $148,975.

Tickets are 3 for $10, 40 for $20, and 200 for $50. They can be purchased through NiagaraHealthLottery.com

The big winner will be announced on August 27th.

Funds raised will support urgently needed patient-care equipment such as ultrasounds, critical care beds, and endoscopy equipment.