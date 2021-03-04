Niagara Health Foundation launches second 50/50 lottery

The Niagara Health Foundation is launching its second 50/50 lottery.

Tickets are on sale for the April 9th draw with a guaranteed prize of more than $20,000.

Director of Communications, Marketing, and Community Engagement Chris Green says they tripled their day one sales this time around.

Tickets are 3 for $10, 40 for $20, or 200 for $50.

The deadline to be entered for five $1,000 early bird prizes is March 18th at 11:59 p.m.

All ticket sales end on April 8th at 11:59 p.m.

The lottery is open to all Ontario residents with the funds supporting urgently needed equipment for ultrasounds and endoscopies and patient beds.

The winner of the first Niagara Health Foundation 50/50 draw took home $110,000.