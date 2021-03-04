Niagara Health Foundation launches second 50/50 lottery
The Niagara Health Foundation is launching its second 50/50 lottery.
Tickets are on sale for the April 9th draw with a guaranteed prize of more than $20,000.
Director of Communications, Marketing, and Community Engagement Chris Green says they tripled their day one sales this time around.
Tickets are 3 for $10, 40 for $20, or 200 for $50.
The deadline to be entered for five $1,000 early bird prizes is March 18th at 11:59 p.m.
All ticket sales end on April 8th at 11:59 p.m.
The lottery is open to all Ontario residents with the funds supporting urgently needed equipment for ultrasounds and endoscopies and patient beds.
The winner of the first Niagara Health Foundation 50/50 draw took home $110,000.
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 4December GDP numbers. Are airline stocks going up? Disney announced it would close 60 Disney Stores in North America to focus on more online sales. Toys are changing. Dr Seuss books and a sack of potatoes. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
SINGATHON 2021 - Chorus Niagara Singathon fundraiser is on-line this yearJoin Chorus Niagara March 6th, 2021 at 5pm EST for the 15th Annual Fundraiser SINGATHON 2021! Tim talks to Jeff Baker from Chorus Niagara. https://www.chorusniagara.org/
-
Health Stories of the Week - Dr. Mitch Shulman Mar 4/2021Can the second vaccine dose be delayed? What’s the science behind that? Other than Covid, what other trends has the doctor seen in the ER? Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman joins Tim Denis to discuss the latest Medical and Covid-19 stories of the week.