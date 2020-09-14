Niagara Health Foundation names interim president and CEO
The Niagara Health Foundation has selected an interim president and CEO.
Andrea Scott has taken over the position after serving as the Director of Finance and Administration for the past three years.
She says, "I am excited for the opportunity to translate the expertise I have gained throughout my career to lead the Foundation into the future. While working along with our exceptional staff, donors and partners, I am confident we will continue to support the enhancement of patient care at Niagara Health."