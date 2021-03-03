Niagara Health Foundation receives Imagine Canada Accreditation

The Niagara Health Foundation is being recognized for excellence and leadership.

The foundation is receiving Imagine Canada Accreditation based on the organization's board governance, financial accountability and transparency, fundraising, staff management, and volunteer involvement.

The foundation originally submitted an application for accreditation two years ago and passed the review process focused on 73 key areas.

More than 30 other healthcare foundations in Canada have the recognition, including Sick Kids Foundation, Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation, and Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Niagara Health Foundation Interim President and CEO Andrea Scott says, "Receiving our (Niagara Health Foundation) Imagine Canada Accreditation is an incredible achievement for our charity. It allowed us to do a full review of our operations, processes, and management. When donors and the community see the Foundation's logo next to the Imagine Canada Standards Program Trustmark logo, they can be assured that they are donating to an organization held to the highest standards. They can be certain that we are accountable, transparent, governed by an excellent board and operating at the highest levels. Everyone at the Foundation plays a role, and it is such a tremendous accolade for our team and Board."