Niagara Health Foundation receives large donation for the new South Niagara hospital

The Niagara Health Foundation is recieving a half a million dollar donation to the It's Our Future campaign.

The Sottile Family has generously pledged $500,000 to the It's Our Future campaign to support the new South Niagara hospital of Niagara Health.

In recognition of the donation, the waiting area of the new hospital will be named The Sottile Family Waiting Area.

The new South Niagara hospital will have 469 beds, adding 156 more beds to the region.

It will feature centres of excellence in complex care, wellness in aging and stroke, a full-service Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit, surgical care, dialysis, diagnostics and more.

The Sottile Family have a strong history of philanthropy, and have been contributors to the Niagara Health Foundation for over three decades.

They hope their gift will inspire others in the community to make an impact.

"The Sottile Family continues to be a community leader in supporting our mission; to help support the delivery of the best possible healthcare in Niagara. Through their donation, the South Niagara hospital will be well supported, and this is another shining example of what can be achieved when the community comes together." – Andrea Scott, President and CEO Niagara Health Foundation.