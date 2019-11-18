Niagara Health Foundation's Celebration of Lights fundraiser begins

The annual Celebration of Lights fundraiser is underway in support of the Niagara Health Foundation.

Last year over 1,000 people donated to the cause to fund new tools and equipment such as hospital beds and MRI machines.

Niagara Health Foundation President and CEO Roger Ali says residents can make a donation online to spread some cheer.

"We will recognize someone that you would like to celebrate, to honour, by putting a bulb on one of our windows at our hospitals. We have painted them beautifully with Christmas trees and holiday themes."

The bulbs are available for donations of $50 or more. There is also a keepsake bulb for donors to display at home.

Online donations can be made at LightsForHealth.com