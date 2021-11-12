Niagara Health Foundation's Celebration of Lights tree lightings start this weekend

The first of Niagara Health Foundation's special tree lighting ceremonies will take place tomorrow.

The Foundation is launching its annual Celebration of Lights campaign to raise money for five local hospitals. Funds will be used to buy urgently needed equipment at Niagara Health sites.

The first tree lighting is happening in Niagara Falls tomorrow afternoon at 5:45 p.m. The public is invited to watch virtually through the Niagara Health Foundation's Facebook page and Instagram account.

The Niagara Region's tree will be lit November 18th at 6 p.m., followed by the St. Catharines' tree on November 19th at 5:30 p.m., with the final ceremony in Welland planned for November 26th at 6 p.m.

Alectra Inc. Donations has partnered with the Niagara Health Foundation to match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000 between November 30th and December 6th.

Donations can be made through www.lightsforhealth.com. Donations of $50 or more will be recognized with a 'Holiday Bulb' on display at a local hospital of the donor's choosing.