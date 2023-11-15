Niagara Health gears up for Celebration of Lights holiday fundraising campaign

The Niagara Health Foundation will once again run its Celebration of Lights holiday fundraising campaign.

The initiative aims to spread hope and support local healthcare during the festive season.

It has raised over $1.4 million since 2014 and is sponsored by Alectra.

This year's theme is "Celebrate Recovery, Support Healing, Honour Someone Special," with donations honouring and remembering loved ones.

The campaign runs from November 13th to January 7th, and donations can be made at www.LightsForHealth.com.

Contributions of $50 or more will be showcased at various Niagara Health sites across the region with personalized paper holiday bulbs with a name or message displayed.

Donors will be able to have their bulbs displayed at the Niagara Health site of their choice.

"At the heart of this year’s campaign is the touching story of Ashley and her baby, Charley. Ashley's visit to St. Catharines hospital for a scheduled C-section turned into an unexpected journey when Charley was immediately taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) due to breathing difficulties upon birth."

Ashley says “I have nothing but great things to say about the NICU. They have amazing resources and such specialized equipment, which was critical for Charley and his care. Everybody on the NICU team was so good to us, and they were good to Charley.”

The Celebration of Lights will also feature ceremonial tree lightings at significant locations across Niagara, including Niagara Falls, Welland, St. Catharines and the Niagara Regional Headquarters.

"The Celebration of Lights campaign symbolizes our community's unity in supporting those in need, especially during the holiday season. Every donation is a beacon of hope and healing for patients at our hospitals." - Andrea Scott, President & CEO, Niagara Health Foundation