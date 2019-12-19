Niagara Health gets top marks for the 2nd time this year
For the second consecutive time, Niagara Health has earned the highest accreditation rating.
This follows an evaluation of all the organization's programs and services against national standards.
The Interim President Angela Zangari says Niagara patients and families deserve the very best, and the accreditation with exemplary status demonstrates the hard work of everyone at Niagara Health.
The Accreditation Canada surveyors applauded Niagara Health for many achievements, including its staff, culture, community partnerships, its board, the focus on research and education, and its active and diverse ethics committee.
This achievement marks the second time this year that Niagara Health has been recognized as a national leader.
Back in June, Health Standards Organization recognized Niagara Health for 17 Leading Practices that other healthcare organizations can look to make improvements in quality, safety and the care experience.
Accreditation Canada is an independent, not-for-profit organization that accredits healthcare and social services organizations in Canada and around the world.
-
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
-
Kim Viney - Niagara Parks
Matt talks with Kim Viney, Senior Director of Business Development with Niagara Parks about winter activities taking place at the Whirlpool Golf Course. For the first time ever the courses clubhouse will be transformed into the Great Canadian Winter Lodge. It will offer snowshoe rentals, winter trail access and a specially crafted menu with comfort foods and drinks on weekends starting December 28th all the way to March 29th.