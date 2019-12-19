Niagara Health gets top marks for the 2nd time this year

For the second consecutive time, Niagara Health has earned the highest accreditation rating.

This follows an evaluation of all the organization's programs and services against national standards.

The Interim President Angela Zangari says Niagara patients and families deserve the very best, and the accreditation with exemplary status demonstrates the hard work of everyone at Niagara Health.

The Accreditation Canada surveyors applauded Niagara Health for many achievements, including its staff, culture, community partnerships, its board, the focus on research and education, and its active and diverse ethics committee.

This achievement marks the second time this year that Niagara Health has been recognized as a national leader.

Back in June, Health Standards Organization recognized Niagara Health for 17 Leading Practices that other healthcare organizations can look to make improvements in quality, safety and the care experience.

Accreditation Canada is an independent, not-for-profit organization that accredits healthcare and social services organizations in Canada and around the world.