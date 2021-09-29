Niagara Health getting $50M and Hotel Dieu Shaver $1.2M from Ontario government

Niagara Health is getting over $50M from the Ontario government.

This year the Ontario government is giving out $696M to help cover historic working funds deficits of qualifying hospitals, with a focus on small, medium as well as specialty and rehabilitation hospitals.

Niagara Health will receive around $54M, while Hotel Dieu Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre will receive $1.2M this fiscal year through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund to fund critical upgrades, repairs and maintenance.

"Ontario's hospitals have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and our government is using every tool at our disposal to support them,” said Robin Martin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health.

"These key investments at Niagara Health and Hotel Dieu Shaver demonstrate the commitment of our government to local health care and hospital infrastructure in Niagara," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West. "The provincial funding supports also include West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in West Niagara through additional funds allocated to Hamilton Health Sciences."