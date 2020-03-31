Niagara Health giving a closer look at the local fight against COVID-19
Niagara Health has launched a new page to keep the public up to date on the state of COVID-19 in our region.
The page on Niagara Health's website includes the total numbers of patients tested, confirmed positive cases, and hospitalizations.
Niagara Health officials say the page will be updated daily at 4 p.m.
As of this morning, the tally stands at 1,383 people tested, 12 people currently in hospital, 58 positive cases, and 2 deaths.
Last night Niagara Health reported the second death linked to COVID-19 in the region.
A patient at the St. Catharines hospital died late yesterday afternoon.
No other information is available at this time.
