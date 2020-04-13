Niagara Health has 27 people being treated for COVID-19
Niagara Health has 27 people in hospital currently being treated for COVID-19.
To date, they've had 66 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
At their facilities, Niagara Health has tested 221 positive cases of COVID-19.
Niagara Health has sites in St. Catharines, Welland, and Port Colborne.
They're also responsible for the Greater Niagara General site in Niagara Falls, and the Douglas Memorial site in Fort Erie.
Niagara Health says they've had 22 COVID-19 patients die.
Niagara Health updates their stats daily, whereas Niagara Region Public Health updates their death toll weekly.
See yesterday's Niagara Health data below.
