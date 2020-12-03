Niagara Health honoured for work improving organ and tissue donation

For the third year, Niagara Health has been honoured for its commitment to helping improve organ and tissue donation in Ontario.

Trillium Gift of Life Network has presented Niagara Health with the Provincial Conversion Rate Award during a virtual ceremony on Thursday.

The conversion rate calculates the number of potential organ donors who became actual organ donors.

Over the past year, Niagara Health exceeded the target of a 63 per cent conversion rate set by TGLN, reaching 80 per cent.

Organ donation is a complex process, and the conversion rate reflects how well Trillium Gift of Life Network and Niagara Health work together to save lives.

This is Niagara Health’s third year receiving the award.

“We are truly honoured to partner with Trillium Gift of Life Network in this important effort,” says Jill Randall, Niagara Health’s Director, Patient Care, Cardiology, Critical Care and Respirology. “This award speaks to the critical work happening across our organization to help save lives.”

“Niagara Health has made an outstanding contribution to organ and tissue donation in Ontario and this award is a reflection of that important work,” says Ronnie Gavsie, President and CEO, Trillium Gift of Life Network. “The collaboration and partnership we have with our hospitals is critical to saving lives.”

More than 1,500 people are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant today in Ontario.

This is their only treatment option, and every three days someone will die because they did not get their transplant in time.

One donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and enhance the lives of up to 75 more through the gift of tissue.

Click here to register or learn more about organ and tissue donation.