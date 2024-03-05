Niagara Health honoured for workplace diversity

Niagara Health has been named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers in 2024.

The award honours employers across the country that create an inclusive workplaces for women, visible minorities, persons with disabilities, Indigenous Peoples and members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

President and CEO Lynn Guerriero says, "This recognition is a direct result of our team members' dedication to shaping a respectful, kind and caring culture at Niagara Health."

Niagara Health has introduced a number of programs and initiatives including Indigenous cultural safety training, an inclusive recruitment process, a diverse mentorship program and supportive programming for internationally educated nurses.

Director, Culture and Human Resources Advisory Services Tracey-Dawn Giovannone adds, "We are proud of the progress we've made in our journey to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace, though we still have opportunities for growth ahead of us."