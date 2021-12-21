Niagara Health hospitals have new rules for visitors

In light of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, some hospitals in Ontario are updating their visitor policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Starting today, visitors and Essential Care Partners must show proof of vaccination (i.e. 14-days since second dose) before entering a Niagara Health hospital.

Only one person can be at a patient’s bedside at a time.

"These changes are a result of the evolving situation with the Omicron variant and will help us maintain the safest environment possible in the hospital."

There is no change to visiting hours and to how many people a patient can visit within a day.

No eating or drinking is allowed.

All other infection prevention and control guidelines remain in place, including masking, handwashing and screening.

“We know how important visitors are in supporting our patients, and we regret having to take these actions, especially over the holidays,” says Linda Boich, Executive Vice President for Quality and Mental Health and Addictions, and Executive Lead for Integrated Care. “We strongly believe these are necessary measures to protect our patients, visitors, staff and physicians.”

There will be limited exemptions.

Visiting hours are between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here for more details.