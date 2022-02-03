Niagara Health hosting job fair for various positions on Feb. 24th

Niagara Health is hosting a virtual career fair on Feb. 24th.

The organization is hosting the virtual career fair to recruit healthcare professionals including nurses, PSW's, environmental service employees, and clerical/ medical administration.

The fair will be held Thursday, Feb. 24 from noon to 5 p.m. is being held virtually for the second time due to the pandemic.

The hospital is aiming to attract students, recent graduates and those with experienced careers in healthcare to join its team for positions across all its sites.

At the virtual event, prospective employees will meet with managers in their field, ask questions of HR representatives and may be invited to interview on-the-spot for job openings.

To register, go to https://reg.ecareerfairs.com/e/niagarahealth and create an account profile with your resume and career interests listed.

“Our greatest asset is our people and our greatest reward is the community’s health and well-being,” says Tracey Giovannone, Manager of Recruitment and Volunteer Resources. “Our teams have shown such courage and commitment over the last two years, and we’re looking for healthcare professionals to join us as we move forward together from the pandemic. We’re tremendously proud to be a Top 100 Employer in Hamilton-Niagara for the fourth consecutive year. Our commitment to teaching and learning, and leadership in community hospital research and innovation, provide unique career opportunities for staff and physicians to shape the future of healthcare and patient care.”