Niagara Health hosts first simulated emergency with new interactive ‘SimMom’

On Wednesday, Niagara Health hosted an emergency simulation kick-off event in the Women and Babies Unit.

The St. Catharines hospital recently purchased a SimMom so that staff can practice mock codes and intense emergency situations in a safe learning environment.

The SimMom is a high-tech, interactive mannequin that can be used in high-risk delivery and post-delivery simulation events.

NH nurses and physicians participated in two obstetrical emergencies that required quick action from the team.

The SimMom is an investment in staff training at the St. Catharines’ Women and Babies program, and will be built into the orientation process for new hires.

In addition to the SimMom, Niagara Health’s Pediatrics department has also purchased a SimBaby that will be integrated into that program’s training.