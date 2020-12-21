Niagara Health introducing visitor restrictions for Emergency Departments and Urgent Care Centres

New visitor restrictions are coming into effect at Niagara Health Emergency Departments and Urgent Care Centres.

As of noon today, visitors can only accompany patients in life altering circumstances, in the event of a mental health crisis, and at end of life.

Exceptions will also be made for people who are vulnerable, including people under 18 years old, people with cognitive or developmental delays, and those with severe language impairments.

Niagara Health officials say the changes are being made because Emergency Departments and Urgent Care Centres are busy areas and the additional measures are necessary to maintain proper physical distancing.

Patients and visitors/support people will be screened and nursing staff will assess whether a person may accompany a patient based on individual circumstances.