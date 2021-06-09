Niagara Health lifts some emergency measures as number of COVID-19 patients falls

Niagara Health is lifting some emergency measures as the number of COVID-19 patients being treated contines to drop.

Right now, Niagara Health's inpatient COVID-19 activity is at its lowest since April 8th, meaning surgeries that were postponed during the third wave, can now go ahead.

"Thankfully, positive cases of COVID-19 continue to trend downward,¨ says Lynn Guerriero, President and Interim CEO at Niagara Health. "All in all, we are in a good position to gradually lift emergency measures that have been in place to respond to the high COVID-19 activity in the hospital.¨

The organization will be at approximately 70% capacity with surgical procedures by the end of next week.

Officials say they are waiting on provincial direction to reintroduce inpatient non-emergent and non-urgent surgeries and procedures.

Niagara Health's ICU Level 3 capacity is at 107%, as several patients from the GTA continue to be cared for.

"We have surge plans in place to support additional ICU capacity, however at this time we are in a position to return physician staffing models to normal and return staff who were redeployed to the ICU back to their regular roles in a phased approach as the COVID-19 patient activity continues to decrease."

Visitor restrictions remain in place for the time being.

25 people are in a Niagara Hospital being treated for the virus, with 11 of those in the ICU.

During the height of the third wave in April, Niagara was treating close to 90 people.

"With the Delta variant on the rise, vaccinations will continue to be a priority to minimize the virus's ability to spread and its impact on people's health."