Niagara Health making it easier to book COVID-19 test

Niagara Health has launched a new online COVID test booking tool.

You can find the booking platform by clicking here or at www.niagarahealth.on.ca/centres.

Patients will fill out their information and choose from a list of available appointment times at the centre they wish to be tested at.

Upon completion, those with an appointment will receive instructions on how to access the centres and other important reminders.

You can still call and arrange appointments.

THe NHS COVID-19 Assessment Centres continue to prioritize testing for those most at risk for the virus and testing is only available by appointment.

In September, the Niagara Health Assessment Centre teams completed more than 16,600 tests, which was 6,300 more tests than in August.

Niagara Health has seen a drop in testing since moving to an appointment based system, reporting more than 12,600 tests from October 1st to the 26th.

Pharmacy based testing for asymptomatic people also became available in Ontario in late September.