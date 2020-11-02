Niagara Health moving its drive-thru assessment centre inside

Today is the last day for the St. Catharines COVID-19 Assessment Centre drive-through service.

With the cooler temperatures, Niagara Health is bringing the assessment centre inside and as of tomorrow (Nov. 3) those with booked tests, will access the centre through a dedicated entrance located behind the Walker Family Cancer Centre in the Outpatient Mental health area.

Similar to the Niagara Falls and Welland Assessment Centres, patients will be asked to wait in their car upon arrival until they receive a call from assessment centre staff.

Those without cellphones or without a vehicle, can go to the door and wait outside till called in.

Patients will receive instructions on how to access the centre when they book their appointments.

