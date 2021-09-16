Niagara Health now administering third COVID-19 vaccine doses to eligible population

Niagara Health is now giving third doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to eligible people.

The eligibility list includes:

Those undergoing active treatment for solid tumors;

Those who are in receipt of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T-cell;

Those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);

Stage 3 or advanced untreated HIV infection and those with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome; and

Those undergoing active treatment with the following categories of immunosuppressive therapies: anti-B cell therapies (monoclonal antibodies targeting CD19, CD20 and CD22), high-dose systemic corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, or tumor-necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors and other biologic agents that are significantly immunosuppressive.

Transplant recipients (including solid organ transplant and hematopoietic stem cell transplants)

Patients with hematological cancers (examples include lymphoma, myeloma, leukemia) on active treatment (chemotherapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapy) for malignant hematologic disorders

Recipients of an anti-CD20 agent (e.g. rituximab, ocrelizumab, ofatumumab)

Residents of high-risk congregate settings including long-term care homes, higher-risk licensed retirement homes and First Nations Elder Care Lodges

Niagara Health started administering the third doses today. Anyone included on the eligibility list can go to the vaccination clinic at St. Catharines site for the additional shot.

However, the vaccination clinic will be closed on Sunday due to low bookings.

