Niagara Health offering drive-thru COVID-19 assessment

Niagara Health is now offering a drive-through COVID-19 service at their St. Catharines site.

As of today, people eligible for drive-through assessment will be notified when their appointment is booked, and will be guided to the drive-through area when they arrive to the Assessment Centre.

You will be asked to roll down your window and turn off your car.

After the swab is done, you can drive off.

If there's a need for further assessment, you will be told to park and wait to enter the Assessment Centre.

Those who believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 should consult the government’s COVID-19 self assessment tool, found here. From there, people can contact Public Health at 905-688-8248 ext. 7019 or toll free at 1-888-505-6074 for an initial screening.

Together, both of Niagara's Assessment Centres have seen more than 1,700 patients.