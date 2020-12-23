Niagara Health officials encourage people to take care of their mental health over the holidays
The holidays can be tough on mental health, but even more so this year.
Health officials in Niagara are encouraging people to take stock of their mental health over the holidays and try to connect with friends and family virtually.
Chief of Mental and Addictions for Niagara Health and St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton Dr. Maxine Lewis says connecting with people over video chat or over the phone is important and keeps everyone safe.
"That sort of connectedness is so important. I know that people are missing the physical contact with people. I have had a lot of people say to me that they miss the hugs, especially people who are living on their own."
She also recommends focusing on things within your control, keeping to a routine, getting fresh air, and chronicling moments of hope and gratitude.
If you are experiencing mental health difficulties in Niagara, there are several organizations that can help:
- Mental Health and Addictions Access Line provides support for adult residents of Niagara facing addiction and mental health concerns: 1-866-550-5205
- Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 national support service offering confidential counselling in English and French: 1-800-668-6868
- Pathstone Mental Health, 18 years and under: 1-800-263-4944
- Distress Centre Niagara provides free, 24/7 confidential support to anyone in need in Niagara
- St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and area: 905-688-3711
- Port Colborne, Wainfleet and area: 905-734-1212
- Fort Erie and area: 905-382-0689
- Grimsby and West Lincoln: 905-563-6674
